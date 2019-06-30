Delhi's Posh Ashoka Road Bungalow, a Popular Wedding Venue, to Turn Soundproof After Neighbours Complain of Noise
Image for representation. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: The '5, Ashoka Road' bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi - a popular wedding venue - will soon undergo a soundproofing exercise after neighbours complained of noise pollution.
As per the CPWD's plan, sheds will be installed in the open area of the bungalow and a designated place earmarked for DJ sets and diesel generators so as to contain noise pollution.
An official said the Central Public Works Department, the prime construction agency of the central government, has also decided to install vertical gardens along the boundary walls of the bungalow to control heavy sounds emanating from events.
According to the official, CPWD has sought a report from a consultant to suggest more steps so that there is no disturbance for neighbours during party events and marriage ceremonies. The '5 Ashoka Road' bungalow is located in the vicinity of residences of MPs, judges, Army officers and others.
"We received some complaints about noise pollution emanating from the 5, Ashoka Road, which is used for marriage ceremonies, parties and other events. "A consultant has been asked to submit his report to contain noise pollution. We will install sheds, vertical gardens to control the same," the official said.
The bungalow, located in Lutyens' Delhi, is maintained by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry (HUA). The ministry recently launched a mobile application book its 5 Ashoka Road bungalow.
A person wanting to book the 5 Ashoka Road can also check its availability on a particular date, charges and rules among other details through the mobile application.
