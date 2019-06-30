Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi's Posh Ashoka Road Bungalow, a Popular Wedding Venue, to Turn Soundproof After Neighbours Complain of Noise

As per the CPWD's plan, sheds will be installed in the open area of the bungalow and a designated place earmarked for DJ sets and diesel generators so as to contain noise pollution.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi's Posh Ashoka Road Bungalow, a Popular Wedding Venue, to Turn Soundproof After Neighbours Complain of Noise
Image for representation. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: The '5, Ashoka Road' bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi - a popular wedding venue - will soon undergo a soundproofing exercise after neighbours complained of noise pollution.

As per the CPWD's plan, sheds will be installed in the open area of the bungalow and a designated place earmarked for DJ sets and diesel generators so as to contain noise pollution.

An official said the Central Public Works Department, the prime construction agency of the central government, has also decided to install vertical gardens along the boundary walls of the bungalow to control heavy sounds emanating from events.

According to the official, CPWD has sought a report from a consultant to suggest more steps so that there is no disturbance for neighbours during party events and marriage ceremonies. The '5 Ashoka Road' bungalow is located in the vicinity of residences of MPs, judges, Army officers and others.

"We received some complaints about noise pollution emanating from the 5, Ashoka Road, which is used for marriage ceremonies, parties and other events. "A consultant has been asked to submit his report to contain noise pollution. We will install sheds, vertical gardens to control the same," the official said.

The bungalow, located in Lutyens' Delhi, is maintained by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry (HUA). The ministry recently launched a mobile application book its 5 Ashoka Road bungalow.

A person wanting to book the 5 Ashoka Road can also check its availability on a particular date, charges and rules among other details through the mobile application.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram