Delhi's Pragati Maidan Metro Station Renamed Supreme Court, Mukarba Chowk Named After Capt Vikram Batra

New Delhi: The Delhi government's naming committee on Tuesday decided to rename Pragati Maidan metro station as Supreme Court metro station.

Making the announcement, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the committee in its meeting also decided to rename Mukarba Chowk and its flyover after Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra and MB Road as Acharya Sri Mahapragya Marg.

