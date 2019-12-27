Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi's Priority Areas to be Decided After Interaction with People, Says Arvind Kejriwal

At his town hall meeting on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that cleaning Delhi is his biggest priority and in the next five years he aims to make Delhi the cleanest city in the world.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
Delhi's Priority Areas to be Decided After Interaction with People, Says Arvind Kejriwal
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the priority areas on which the government has to work in the next five years would be decided after interaction with the people of the national capital.

"What needs to be done in the next five years. What should be our priority in the next five years. It will be decided after consulting you. Every day we will decide on one issue," he said in a tweet.

He also referred to his interaction with people on Thursday during which it was decided that Delhi must be made clean and beautiful.

At his town hall meeting on Thursday, he had said that cleaning Delhi is his biggest priority and in the next five years he aims to make Delhi the cleanest city in the world.

