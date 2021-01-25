Delhi's Republic Day Traffic Plan to be Enforced from Midnight: Here Are Routes to Avoid on January 26

Heavy security has been deployed in Delhi in view of the unprecedented 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' that will move into the national capital from three border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur (UP Gate). The farmer unions protesting for nearly two months against the three new Central farm laws said on Monday their tractor parade will start only after the official Republic Day parade on Rajpath concludes. They claimed around two lakh tractors are expected to participate in the parade in a show of strength and support.

Police, meanwhile, said thousands of security personnel have been already deployed at several border points to maintain law and order during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day. Here's the complete traffic advisory for January 26:

Following diversion will be put in place:

Route: Singhu Border-Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar-DTU-Shahabad Dairy-Barwala Village-Pooth Khurd Village-Kanjhawala T Point-Kanjhawala Chowk-Kutubgarh-Auchandi Border-Kharkhoda Toll Plaza.

Diversion Plan:

I. Traffic going towards NH-44 GTK Road will be diverted from Singhu Shani Mandir, Ashok Farm/ Janti Tall, Hamidpur, Sunderpur Majra, Zindopur Mukhmelpur, Kadipur, Kushak Colony, Mukarba Chowk, GTK Depot.

II. Traffic going towards Bawana Road will be diverted from Jail Road, KNK Marge, G3S Mall, Madhuban Chowk, Rohini East Metro Station, Rithala Chowk, Pansali Chowk, Helipad T-Point, Utsav Road, DSIIDC Road Sector-4, NarelaBawana Road, Chitra Dharam Kanta, DSIIDC Round about, Jhanda Chowk.

III. Traffic going towards Kanjhawala Road will be diverted from Karala, Kanjhawala Village, Jaunti Toll, Qutubgarh- Garhi Road

General public is advised to avoid NH-44-GTK Road, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Badli Metro Station, Badli Bawana Road, Bawana Road upto Bawana Chowk, Bawana Kanjhawala Road, Kanjhawala Road upto Auchandi Border.

Route: Tikri Border-Nangloi-Baprola Village-Najafgarh excluding Phirni Road-Jharoda Border-Rohtak Bypass (Bahadurgarh)-Asoda Toll Plaza

Diversion Plan:

I. Traffic will not be allowed to enter on Rohtak road from Kirari mor and will be diverted towards Mangol puri.

II. Traffic will be diverted from Ghevra mor towards Khanjawala.

III. Traffic will be diverted from Peeragarhi chowk towards District Centre and Mangolpuri.

IV. Jhatikra mod Najafgarh – Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Jhatikra Mod- Najafgarh.

V. Dwarka mod at Najafgarh road. No commercial vehicles will be allowed towards Delhi gate Najafgarh.

VI. Goyla dairy point Najafgarh drain, no commercial vehicles will be allowed towards Najafgarh.

VII. Shurakhpur road T- Point towards Dhansa road.

VIII. Jharoda drain traffic will be diverted towards Kair village then pass towards Dhansa road.

IX. Najafgarh drain on old kakrola road. No commercial vehicles will be allowed towards Najafgarh.

General Public is advised to avoid NH-10 (Rohtak Road)-Tikri Border, Nangloi Najafgarh Road and Najafgarh-Jharoda Border.

Route: Ghazipur Border- NH-24-Road No. 56- ISBT Anand Vihar, Apsara Border – Hapur Road- Bhopura- IMS College- Lal Kuan- Ghazipur Border

Diversion Plan:

I. No Commercial vehicles and buses will be allowed on NH-24 and DND from Ring Road. Traffic on NH-24 from Nizamuddin Khatta side will be diverted on Pusta road near Akshardham and Mother Dairy Road.

II. No Traffic will be allowed towards NH-24 from paper market near Nala cut and Kondli Light point.

III. No traffic towards Road No. 56 from Hasanpur Depot, Patparganj Industrial Area, Ashoka Niketan, Vivekanand Mahila College, ITI College, Ram Mandir Vivek Vihar etc.

IV. No Traffic towards Apsara Border from R/A Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, Chintamani. Commuters are advised to use Khajuri Pusta Road, Loni Road for U.P.

General Public is advised to avoid Ghazipur Border, Roads leading to NH-24, Road No. 56 and Apsara Border.

General public is hereby advised to avoid the route of Kisan tractor rally. Further, general public and motorists are requested to keep patience, observe traffic rules & road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through traffic police helpline/electronic/social media. People are requested to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience.