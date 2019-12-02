Delhi's Revenue Expenditure Increased by 15 Percent in Past Year: CAG Audit Report
Revenue expenditure during 2013-18 increased by Rs 11,388 crore (50.91 per cent) with the annual growth rate ranging from 5.11 to 15.19 per cent, according to the report.
Seen here is the signboard of the CAG building in Delhi.
New Delhi: Delhi's revenue expenditure increased by 15.19 per cent from 2016-17 to 2017-18, according to a CAG audit report on state finances tabled in the Assembly on Monday.
The report prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) was tabled in the House by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
According to the report, the expenditure on general services, social services and economic services saw an increase.
While the expenditure on general services increased by Rs 606 crore, the expenditure on social services increased by Rs 3,023 crore over the previous year mainly on account of increase in expenditure under the heads 'Education, Sports, Art and Culture' (Rs 1,359 crore), 'Health and Family Welfare' (Rs 735 crore) and 'Social Welfare and Nutrition' (Rs 598 crore).
Expenditure on economic services increased by Rs 751 crore mainly on account of increase in expenditure under the head 'Road Transport' (Rs 565 crore).
Revenue expenditure increased by 15.19 per cent from Rs 29,302 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 33,754 crore in 2017-18.
