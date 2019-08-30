New Delhi: The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, are on an indefinite strike Thursday onwards after two of their colleagues were brutally thrashed by the family members of a man who died during treatment.

A case has been registered, with the doctors demanding the arrest of the accused. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has also extended its support to the doctors, demanding strict action in the matter.

"There has been a brutal attack on two on-duty resident doctors after the death of a patient diagnosed with chronic alcoholic liver disease and other medical issues as well," said the RDA's Prakash Thakur.

Demanding security at their workplace, the resident doctors have also withdrawn themselves from the hospital's emergency services, which has led to a lot of inconveniences to the patients.

A mob of around 10 people attacked the two doctors and brutally thrashed them. The victims sustained injuries to their face, head, back, abdomen and limbs, Thakur said.

"To this horrendous and heinous attack, threatening the safety and security of resident doctors, the RDA calls for an indefinite strike including emergency services with effect from Thursday evening," Thakur said.

Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the government has finalised draft legislation seeking to punish people who assault on-duty doctors and other healthcare professionals by imprisoning them for up to 10 years.

In June, resident doctors across the country held protests and went on a strike against a brutal attack on their colleagues by the relatives of a patient who died during treatment in West Bengal. It was then that the demand for a comprehensive central legislation to check violence against doctors and other medical professionals at hospitals gained currency.

(With inputs from IANS)

