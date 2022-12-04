Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital Suffered Cyber Attack in November, Damage Not as Severe as AIIMS

Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday said that it was also hit by a cyber attack in November, but the damage was not as severe as it had been for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital. The news comes at a time when the servers at AIIMS remained down for the 11th day today.

The OPD services at the hospital are run manually therefore the damage from the cyber attack had not been severe, officials told the news agency ANI. They added that the cyber attack at Safdarjung hospital wasn’t ransomware.

Medical Superintendent Safdarjung Hospital Dr BL Sherwal said, “There was a cyberattack. Our server was also down in November for a single day, but data was secured. It was handled by IT, National informatics Centre (NIC) which revived the systems."

Another official from the hospital said that the IP address was blocked.

“In November only for one day, we heard that server is down for some time but later they got revived. Most of the time we do our work manually," said a Sr Resident doctor.

AIIMS Servers Still Down

According to the AIIMS Delhi, services are to start in the middle of next week manually meanwhile approx 3000 computers have been scanned and antivirus has also been uploaded for future safety.

But internet services are still blocked and no further information has been shared by the administration with the hospital faculty and staff.

According to the AIIMS Delhi sources, two analysts were suspended on Monday for breach of data and more are under the radar.

A special cell of Delhi police launched an investigation into the alleged malware attack at AIIMS Delhi.

Earlier on Tuesday, the AIIMS also issued a statement that the e-Hospital data has been restored.

“The e-Hospital data has been restored on the servers. The network is being sanitised before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and the large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security," the hospital said.

“All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on manual mode," it said further.

“The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the investigation. The India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) representatives are already probing the incident," sources told ANI.

The laboratory information system (LIS) database and other dependent databases have been restored.

