Delhi’s Signature Bridge to be Closed Temporarily After Diwali, Here’s What You Should Know

Trending Desk

Updated:October 15, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
New Delhi: An aerial view of the Delhi's iconic Signature Bridge, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (Image: PTI)

Ever since the Delhi government opened the iconic Signature Bridge, connecting Wazirabad to East Delhi, it has been in the limelight for all the right as well as wrong reasons. From being a dangerous selfie point to accidents, the bridge has been in news ever since it was inaugurated. Thousands of commuters ply on the bridge every day. However, the commuters may soon have to look for an alternative route after Diwali as the authorities have decided to shut it down for a few hours every day.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Department Corporation (DTTDC) will be removing the crane and the machinery that is being used for the construction of the observatory deck on the top of the pylons, The Times of India reported.

A Delhi government official told TOI , “The agency will need 12 hours a day for at least 15-20 days to completely remove the tower crane and temporary ladder and platforms from the construction site. Since the equipment is heavy and right above the road, any movement of traffic on the bridge cannot be allowed while the work is on.”

The DTTDC has reportedly been asking the traffic police to completely close the area for traffic since June. A DTTDC official said, “If we get the closure schedule as asked for, we will be able to complete the work in 15-20 days. If we get lesser number of hours a day, the number of days required to remove the machinery will get extended.”

While the bridge opened in November last year, the work on the four-storey observatory deck, which will be built at the height of 154-metre, was only built in June this year. The Delhi traffic police also confirmed that a request had been received from the government agency. A traffic police officer confirmed, “We have suggested that some days can be given after the festival period when the volume of traffic also thins out.”

