Delhi's Smallest House is Spread over 6 Yards, Shelters an Entire Family that Pays Rs 3,500 Rent per Month

The smallest house in the national capital Delhi, is grabbing all attention and people cannot stop discussing about it. The smallest house is built over mere 6 yards and is situated in Burari, in North Delhi. People from far off areas are visiting this place to see the smallest house of Delhi. According to the people living in the neighbourhood, the house has become very popular. They say that whoever visits there take pictures and click selfies with the house.

What is so special about the smallest house in Delhi?

The house is gaining more popularity as being spread in just six yards; it has one bedroom, a kitchen, bathroom, staircase and terrace.

How is the house designed?

The design of the house is really unique. The house is designed in a manner that it has stairs and bathroom on the ground floor. If one takes the staircase to go the first floor, there is a bedroom. The second floor of the house has a kitchen and an open terrace.

A resident of the house, Pinky said the house is made in the most beautiful manner. She says, "It is made over the area of six-yards and the entire house from top to bottom has marble flooring."

Pinky stays in this house with her husband and two children. She says none of the members face any problem in staying in such a small house.

The rent of this smallest house of Delhi is Rs 3,500 per month. Pinki says that though the house in which she stays is small, it has become a topic of discussion among people. At the same time people wonder how four people can live in such a small house.

The bedroom of this house has a single bed, while the kitchen of the house has a single gas burner and limited utensils as well as cooking items.

This smallest house of Delhi has not only become popular for people but is also grabbing attention of investors and builders. The owner of the house has rented it to Pinky and her family.

