Delhi's Temperature Settles One Notch Below Season's Average, Eight Trains Running Late

The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius along with moderate fog in the morning.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2019, 12:38 PM IST
Delhi's Temperature Settles One Notch Below Season's Average, Eight Trains Running Late
File photo of Delhi.
New Delhi: The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at six degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, on Thursday with eight trains running late, officials said.

Humidity was recorded at 97 per cent, the Met department said.

According to the railways, the Mahabodi Express between Gaya and New Delhi was running late by three hour, the Poorva Express between Howrah and New Delhi was delayed by close to an hour and the Sangam Express between Allahabad and Meerut was running late by three-and-a-half hour.

The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius along with moderate fog in the morning.

According to the Met department, there is a possibility of light rains over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at eight degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 20.5 degrees Celsius.
