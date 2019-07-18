Take the pledge to vote

Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies' Residents Soon to Have Ownership of their Properties: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Wednesday received a reply to the proposal it had sent to the Centre in November 2015.

PTI

July 18, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday the residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi will soon have ownership rights of their properties as he asserted that the Centre has agreed to a city government proposal in this regard.

"The Centre has sent a very positive response, they are ready and asked some questions which will be replied by us in a few days. The dream of residents in unauthorised colonies to have ownership rights of their properties will be realised soon," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Registries of properties in 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi will begin after Centre's approval to Delhi government's proposal, he said.

The cut-off date for properties to be covered for ownership rights in unauthorised colonies will be January 1, 2015, said Delhi's Urban Development minister Satyendar Jain.

