Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies' Residents Soon to Have Ownership of their Properties: Arvind Kejriwal
The Delhi government on Wednesday received a reply to the proposal it had sent to the Centre in November 2015.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday the residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi will soon have ownership rights of their properties as he asserted that the Centre has agreed to a city government proposal in this regard.
"The Centre has sent a very positive response, they are ready and asked some questions which will be replied by us in a few days. The dream of residents in unauthorised colonies to have ownership rights of their properties will be realised soon," Kejriwal said at a press conference.
Registries of properties in 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi will begin after Centre's approval to Delhi government's proposal, he said.
The cut-off date for properties to be covered for ownership rights in unauthorised colonies will be January 1, 2015, said Delhi's Urban Development minister Satyendar Jain.
