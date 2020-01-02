Delhi's Winter Power Demand Touched All-time High on New Year's Day, BSES Says Heating Load Was 'Main Reason'
The peak power demand reached 5,343 MW at 11.11 AM on January 1 when the minimum temperature was 2.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the last six years.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: The peak winter power demand in the national capital touched an all-time high of 5,343 MW on new year's day, a discom spokesperson said. According to State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), Delhi, the peak power demand reached 5,343 MW at 11.11 AM on January 1 when the minimum temperature was 2.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the last six years.
Spokesperson of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL said the heating load was the "main reason" behind increase in Delhi's power load in winter months and it constitutes more than 40 per cent of the total power demand.
"The peak power on January at 5,343 surpassed the previous high of 5,298 MW recorded on December 30, 2019. This is an increase of over 19 per cent from the peak power demand of 4,472 MW, recorded on January 1, 2019," he said.
The peak power demand for winter months, in BRPL and BYPL was 2256 MW and 1148 MW. In Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited(TPDDL) areas it was 1581 MW.
