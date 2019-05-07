Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhites Brace Themselves for Scorching Summer as Temperature Likely to Touch 43 Degrees

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, three notches higher than the normal figures for this time of the season.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhites Brace Themselves for Scorching Summer as Temperature Likely to Touch 43 Degrees
Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening . (File picture)
Loading...
New Delhi: Temperature in Delhi is set to rise again and may hit a soaring 43 degrees Celsius by Wednesday, the Met department said on Monday.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, three notches higher than the normal figures for this time of the season.

The temperature is expected to climb by another two degrees in the next 48 hours. However, Met said that a thunderstorm along with rain is likely to hit the national capital from May 10 to May 12.

“Delhi could see a maximum of 43 degrees on Wednesday before it starts falling again. A thunderstorm, however, will hit Delhi by Friday, bringing rain and gusty winds ranging from 30-50km/hr,” a Met official was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category with an AQI of 249 on Monday.

SAFAR, a body under the ministry of earth sciences, said dusty winds are blowing towards Delhi and the air quality is likely to deteriorate further.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram