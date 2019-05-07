English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhites Brace Themselves for Scorching Summer as Temperature Likely to Touch 43 Degrees
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, three notches higher than the normal figures for this time of the season.
Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening . (File picture)
New Delhi: Temperature in Delhi is set to rise again and may hit a soaring 43 degrees Celsius by Wednesday, the Met department said on Monday.
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, three notches higher than the normal figures for this time of the season.
The temperature is expected to climb by another two degrees in the next 48 hours. However, Met said that a thunderstorm along with rain is likely to hit the national capital from May 10 to May 12.
“Delhi could see a maximum of 43 degrees on Wednesday before it starts falling again. A thunderstorm, however, will hit Delhi by Friday, bringing rain and gusty winds ranging from 30-50km/hr,” a Met official was quoted as saying by the Times of India.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category with an AQI of 249 on Monday.
SAFAR, a body under the ministry of earth sciences, said dusty winds are blowing towards Delhi and the air quality is likely to deteriorate further.
