Delivering 153 Judgments in 22 Days, Karnataka Judge Completes 7 Months of Work in Just 1
The principal district and sessions court judge delivered these judgments across the 22 working days in September without taking a day's leave.
Bengaluru: While courts in India are known to have cases piled up that remain pending for years, the principal district and sessions court judge in Karnataka's Chitradurga is creating a record of sorts. SB Vastramath has delivered 153 judgments in 22 days.
Vastramath delivered these judgments across the 22 working days in September without taking a day's leave. The work he did in one month is the work a district judge usually does in seven months, said a press statement from the court of the sessions judge, Chitradurga.
The work also earned Vastramath 70 points, the highest a judge can earn in a calendar month for judgments delivered.
Vastramath has earlier too been applauded for delivering speedy judgments - at least in two other cases. On July 7, Vastramath disposed off a murder case in eleven days, convicting a 75-year-old man for murdering his 63-year-old wife. Two days later, he convicted a 35-year-old man for murdering his 32-year-old wife within 13 days after the crime.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
