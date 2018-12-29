English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delivering on Pre-Poll Promise, Rajasthan Scraps Education Criteria for Local Body Polls
This condition that requires a candidate to have passed Class X for contesting municipal elections was first introduced by the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in 2015.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Acting on its pre-poll promise, the Rajasthan government on Saturday abolished the condition of a minimum educational qualification to contest local body elections introduced by the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government.
“The cabinet abolished the minimum educational qualification needed for contesting civic polls and the decision was taken considering the constitutional right of every individual to take part in the democratic process,” said state Health Minister Raghu Sharma, adding that the government will review the decisions taken by the previous BJP-led dispensation in the last six months.
This condition that requires a candidate to have passed Class X for contesting municipal elections was first introduced by the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in 2015.
A candidate contesting the elections to Panchayati Raj institutions for the post of a Sarpanch is required to have passed Class VIII and Class V in tribal reserved areas while for contesting the Zila Parishad or Panchayat Samiti elections, a candidate is required to have passed Class X.
On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who was allotted the portfolios of rural development and panchayati raj late on Wednesday night, supported the idea of having a minimum educational qualification for candidates, but said it should start from Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
“The cabinet abolished the minimum educational qualification needed for contesting civic polls and the decision was taken considering the constitutional right of every individual to take part in the democratic process,” said state Health Minister Raghu Sharma, adding that the government will review the decisions taken by the previous BJP-led dispensation in the last six months.
This condition that requires a candidate to have passed Class X for contesting municipal elections was first introduced by the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in 2015.
A candidate contesting the elections to Panchayati Raj institutions for the post of a Sarpanch is required to have passed Class VIII and Class V in tribal reserved areas while for contesting the Zila Parishad or Panchayat Samiti elections, a candidate is required to have passed Class X.
On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who was allotted the portfolios of rural development and panchayati raj late on Wednesday night, supported the idea of having a minimum educational qualification for candidates, but said it should start from Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results