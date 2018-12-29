LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delivering on Pre-Poll Promise, Rajasthan Scraps Education Criteria for Local Body Polls

This condition that requires a candidate to have passed Class X for contesting municipal elections was first introduced by the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in 2015.

News18.com

Updated:December 29, 2018, 9:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delivering on Pre-Poll Promise, Rajasthan Scraps Education Criteria for Local Body Polls
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Acting on its pre-poll promise, the Rajasthan government on Saturday abolished the condition of a minimum educational qualification to contest local body elections introduced by the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government.

“The cabinet abolished the minimum educational qualification needed for contesting civic polls and the decision was taken considering the constitutional right of every individual to take part in the democratic process,” said state Health Minister Raghu Sharma, adding that the government will review the decisions taken by the previous BJP-led dispensation in the last six months.

This condition that requires a candidate to have passed Class X for contesting municipal elections was first introduced by the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in 2015.

A candidate contesting the elections to Panchayati Raj institutions for the post of a Sarpanch is required to have passed Class VIII and Class V in tribal reserved areas while for contesting the Zila Parishad or Panchayat Samiti elections, a candidate is required to have passed Class X.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who was allotted the portfolios of rural development and panchayati raj late on Wednesday night, supported the idea of having a minimum educational qualification for candidates, but said it should start from Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.





Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram