Food Delivery Agent Shoots Restaurant Owner Dead After Delay in Order

A restaurant owner in Greater Noida was killed by the delivery agent of an online food platform allegedly over delay in getting an order ready.

Sources told News18 that restaurant owner Sunil Agarwal was shot dead on Tuesday when he tried to intervene in a fight between the food delivery agent and his own staffer.

The delivery agent reportedly reached the restaurant to collect the order but was told by a staffer that one of the items in the order were still being prepared and he will have to wait, leading to an argument between the two. When Agarwal tried to stop the two from fighting, he was allegedly shot him in the head by the delivery agent with the help of his friend.

The police are studying the CCTV cameras and have registered a case against the delivery man who is currently at large.

