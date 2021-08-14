Delta Plus Deaths, All with Comorbidities, Climb to 5 in Maharashtra; Total 66 Cases in State

The Delta Plus Variant of Covid-19 has killed five people, including a fully-vaccinated senior citizen, so far in Maharashtra, a state health department report said on Friday. Besides the fatalities, the state is witnessing a worrying rise in cases of infections from the Delta Plus variant as its tally climbed to a total of 66.

While seven of the 66 patients are aged under 18, all five of the deceased were senior citizens and suffered from comorbidities. According to a health department statement, a 50-year-old woman from Thane was found coronavirus positive on July 22 and her report received on Friday revealed she was infected with the Delta plus variant.

The woman had mild symptoms and she has since recovered, the statement said. Among the five deaths linked to the Delta plus variant, two patients were from Ratnagiri district and one each from Raigad, Beed and Mumbai, the department said.

The maximum number of Delta plus patients - 13 - hailed from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra followed by Ratnagiri at 12 and Mumbai 11, it said. Six patients each were from Thane and Pune districts, three each from Palghar and district, two each from Nanded and Gondia, one each from Chandrapur, Akola, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Beed, according to the department.

It said, “80 per cent of the samples sent for genome sequencing had tested positive for the Delta plus variant (of coronavirus)." Of the 66 Delta plus patients, 33 were in the 19 to 45 age group, 18 in the 46 to 60 age group, eight were aged over 60 age and seven were under 18, it said. According to the statement, among the total patients 34 are females.

Among the 66 patients, 10 had taken both doses of vaccines. Eight others had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Two of these 18 people had taken Covaxin and 16 Covishield, the statement said.Of the total patients, 61 have already recovered and 31 of them showed mild or no symptoms of the infection, it said

The first death due to the Delta variant was reported in Maharashtra back on June 13 when an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri passed away.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported its first death from the variant after a 63-year-old fully vaccinated woman, who succumbed to the coronavirus on July 27 in the city’s Ghatkopar region, was found to be infected with it. “A resident of suburban Ghatkopar, the woman died on July 27 in the ICU of a hospital. Only on Wednesday, the state authorities learned that she had Delta Plus variant infection after the genome sequencing report came," a health official told PTI.

Following the woman’s death in Mumbai, at least two of her close contacts were also found infected with the variant, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official. The woman had taken both the doses of Covishield vaccine, but tested coronavirus positive on July 21, he said.

The Delta Plus variant, considered highly infectious, was detected during genome sequencing of swab samples sent from different parts of the state.

Earlier, an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri district who had been infected with the Delta Plus variant died on June 13. She was not vaccinated, officials said. The Delta plus death from Raigad district was reported from Nagothane, about 100km from Mumbai, in July.

(With inputs from PTI)

