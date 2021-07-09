Concerned Over 'Delta+, Lambda', Kempty Fall-like Incidents, India's Top Doctors Chart Out Delhi's Covid Plan

A meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority, headed by LG Anil Baijal, expressed concern over people travelling in large numbers to tourist destinations and violating Covid related guidelines. Niti Aayog’s Dr VK Paul, ICMR’s Dr Balram Bhargava and AIIMS director Randeep Guleria were among the attendees.

The overcrowding at tourist destinations were taken note of after pictures and videos surfaced on social media of people flouting Covid-19 norms at Mussoorie’s Kempty and traffic congestion on the way to famous hill stations like Manali.

The panel also discussed at length concerns arising out of new variants like Delta plus and Lambda variants, and measures like vaccination, genome sequencing, testing, tracking and surveillance were suggested as the most effective steps to mitigate their spread.

“It was felt that the guard against the virus could not be let down and grave concerns were expressed over the flouting of Covid appropriate behaviour and negligence. To deal with any future surge or wave, an ICU bed capacity of 12,000, sufficient oxygen, drugs and ambulances was stressed upon," experts present in the meeting said.

