Maharashtra has reported 76 cases of Delta plus now. Maximum number of cases have been reported from Ratnagiri (15), followed by Jalgaon (13) and Mumbai (11). Kolhapur has reported seven cases, while Pune and Thane have reported six each.

Palghar and Raigad reported three cases each. Nanded, Gondia and Sindhudurg have reported two cases each; while Chandrapur, Akola, Sangli, Nandurbar, Aurangabad and Beed have one case each.

Of the 76 cases, five persons have lost their lives to Delta plus variant. Of these five, two persons were fully vaccinated with two doses of Covishield, while three had not taken any vaccine. All the five were 65 years, with comorbidities. Three of the deceased were men, and two women.

Maharashtra government’s health department has said that most of the cases of Delta plus variant have been found in the age group of 19 to 45 years. 39 cases have been reported from this age group, while 19 cases have been reported from 46 to 60 age group. What is noteworthy is that nine of the delta plus cases have been reported from the age group below 18 years. 60 plus age group has nine cases.

Of the 76 patients of Delta plus variant, 37 are men and 39 are women.

22 of these 76 persons were fully or partially vaccinated. While 10 of these 22 had got both the doses, 12 had got a single dose. Two of the 10 fully vaccinated persons had taken covaxin, while others had taken covishield.

37 of these 76 persons were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. So they were not needed to be hospitalised. 71 of the 76 patients have fully recovered.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here