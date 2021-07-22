Delta Variant Remains Globally Dominant, Behind Most Post-Vaccine Covid-19 Cases

The genome sequencing of samples from across the country have showed that Delta variant continues to be the dominant lineage causing Covid-19 and there are strong evidence to suggest that vaccination offers high level of protection, the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said.

The delta variant, which was first detected in India and considered to be highly transmissible, contributed to a majority of clinical cases in people, post vaccination but few cases required hospitalization, ICMR study shows.

The study said that 9.8 percent cases required hospitalization while the fatality was as low as 0.4 percent.

INSACOG highlighted the importance of vaccination and the need to continue with Covid appropriate behavior. “Continuing outbreaks across India are attributable to Delta, a susceptible population, and opportunities for transmission. Public health measures to reduce transmission and vaccination remain critical," it said.

Earlier Dr NK Arora, co-chair of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium said the Delta variant was primarily responsible for the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, accounting for over 80 per cent of new cases. He underlined that the cases may go up if a new, more infectious variant comes.

The variant is also around 40-60 percent more transmissible than its predecessor, Alpha variant, and has already spread to more than 80 countries, including the UK, the US and Singapore.

Delta variant remains most rapidly rising lineage globally responsible for multiple outbreaks, across Europe, Southeast Asia and US. Other variants continue to be low in India and are declining relative to Delta globally, INSACOG said.

“While these mutations will be tracked and investigated, there is currently no evidence of any new Delta sub-lineage that is of greater concern than Delta," it added.

Several Indian states including Maharashtra and Kerala continue to report spike in cases.

