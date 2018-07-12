English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Demand Draft to Bear Name of Purchaser from September 15
Representative image (Photo Credit: PTI)
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank has directed banks to incorporate the name of purchaser in demand draft in a bid to address concerns of money laundering.
The RBI in a notification said the step is being taken to address concerns arising out of the anonymity provided by payments through demand drafts and its possible misuse for money laundering.
From September onwards, issuing banks have been asked to incorporate the name of the purchaser on the face of the demand draft, pay order, and banker's cheques. These instructions shall take effect for such instruments issued on or after September 15, 2018.
