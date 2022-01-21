The grand makeover of the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi has changed the lives of wooden toy makers in the holy city. After the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple complex by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, wooden models of the temple are much in demand by tourists as well as local people.

Toy makers Bihari Lal Aggarwal and Amar Agarwal said that the “KV corridor inauguration has been like a blessing for us because the demand for the KV Corridor model made by craftsmen or wooden toy makers in Varanasi has been increasing by the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have also made an appeal to the people to be vocal for local."

The toy makers evaded questions about the price of temple models saying that prices varied with size and quality of wood.

However, they said that they were planning to start online sales of the model but were waiting for more craftsmen to join in.

Deputy director industries, Virendra Kumar, said, “Their appeal to buy the products made by traditional craftsmen had also added to the sale of geographical indication (GI) tagged wooden toys. Now, the wooden toy industry is generating greater employment opportunities for the people."

