Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Have Demanded Time from Amit Shah to Discuss CAA, NPR, And NRC, Says Yogendra Yadav

Yadav also asserted that the Maharashtra Government should stick to its stand of not allowing NPR exercise in the state.

PTI

Updated:February 17, 2020, 9:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Have Demanded Time from Amit Shah to Discuss CAA, NPR, And NRC, Says Yogendra Yadav
File photo of Yogendra Yadav

Pune: Swaraj India Party President Yogendra Yadav on Monday said that his outfit have demanded time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Incidentally, Shah had told a news channel a few days ago that anyone who wanted to discuss issues related to CAA will be given time, if they approach the Home Ministry on the same.

Speaking to journalists in Pune, Yadav also said that the Maharashtra Government should stick to its promise of allowing NPR in the state.

The leaders of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance have been talking in different voices on the NPR.

Yadav also informed that a front called ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ established by some social fronts will launch protests against the NPR exercise across the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram