Have Demanded Time from Amit Shah to Discuss CAA, NPR, And NRC, Says Yogendra Yadav

Pune: Swaraj India Party President Yogendra Yadav on Monday said that his outfit have demanded time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Incidentally, Shah had told a news channel a few days ago that anyone who wanted to discuss issues related to CAA will be given time, if they approach the Home Ministry on the same.

Speaking to journalists in Pune, Yadav also said that the Maharashtra Government should stick to its promise of allowing NPR in the state.

The leaders of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance have been talking in different voices on the NPR.

Yadav also informed that a front called ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ established by some social fronts will launch protests against the NPR exercise across the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.