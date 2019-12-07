Demanding Justice for Unnao Rape Victim Outside Safdarjung Hosp, Woman Pours 'Petrol' on Daughter
The incident occurred nearly an hour after the Unnao gang rape-and-murder victim's body was taken to her village in Uttar Pradesh from Safdarjung after a post-mortem.
The woman said she was traumatised by the recent Unnao rape-and-murder case and came to the Safdarjung Hospital after hearing about her death
New Delhi: A woman poured suspected inflammable liquid on her minor daughter outside Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday afternoon while demanding justice for the Unnao victim, police said.
Delhi: A woman protesting against Unnao rape case, threw petrol on her 6 year old daughter, outside Safadrjung hospital. The girl has been taken to emergency for the treatment, woman has been taken into custody by Police pic.twitter.com/IbCuQBIoeG— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019
When media persons were speaking to the nearby people, the woman came there shouting "we want justice" and immediately poured what is suspected to be an inflammable substance on her minor daughter, sources said. However, the police saved the girl and took the woman along with them.
The woman said she was traumatised by the recent Unnao rape-and-murder case and came to the Safdarjung Hospital after hearing about her death, a senior officer said, adding that they had sent the liquid to check its property.
On Thursday, the rape victim from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital after she was set on fire by five people. She died on Friday night.
