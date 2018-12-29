English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
50 Doctors of Manipur Hospital to Donate Blood Daily in Unique Protest to Demand Promotions
To avoid inconvenience to patients, 77 doctors have been put on duty while the rest remain on strike.
Over 50 doctors have agreed to lend support to this unique protest.
In Manipur’s capital Imphal, resident doctors at Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) have come up with a unique way to lodge their protest against zero promotions: donating three units of blood every day till their demands are met.
The doctors want promotions for nearly 40 medicos in the hospital. Speaking to the News18, Dr Loitongbam Nelson, general secretary of Teacher’s Association (JNIMS), said, “We have sent our demand letter to the chief minister and the health ministry but have not received any positive response. We will donate three units of blood every day at JNIMS blood bank until our demands are fulfilled.”
Over 50 doctors have agreed to lend support to this unique protest. “Nearly 50 doctors have come forward to join the protest. It will be helpful for those who require blood in emergency cases. If our own future is not secure, how can we devote ourselves to duty? The blood donation will continue till we get justice.”
To avoid inconvenience to patients, 77 doctors have been put on duty while the rest remain on strike. They want nearly 40 of them to be promoted to the posts of assistant professor. They also want pension schemes which they are eligible for (those who joined before January 1, 2005) before JNIMS became functional.
The other demands include implementation of career advancement scheme for MBBS and diploma senior residents, absorption of tenure senior residents, tutors and demonstrators etc.
Meanwhile, the director of the JNIMS issued a notification saying no leaves of any kind will be allowed to the employees of JNIMS and Dental College (except in case of a medical emergency).
The medicos will meet officials from the state health ministry on Monday to resolve the issue.
