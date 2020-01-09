New Delhi: Several teachers and students from different universities on Thursday marched from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, demanding resignation of JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar over 'failure to protect students during violent mob attack.

The protesters were led by CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury and Brinda Karat and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav.

There is also heavy deployment of police personnel both at the campus and the protest venue. The police said students are being allowed to board the buses they had booked to reach the protest venue in central Delhi.

