'Democracy Being Compromised': Concerned About 'India's Future', K'taka IAS Officer Quits Bureaucracy
Sasikanth Senthil, Deputy Commissoner of Dakshina Kannada district, said in his resignation letter that he felt 'it is unethical for me to continue as a civil servant in the government'.
S Senthil, a 2009 batch IAS officer, is currently serving as the Deputy Commissoner (DC) of Dakshina Kannada district.
Bengaluru: A young bureaucrat from Karnataka, Sasikanth Senthil, has quit the coveted Indian Administrative Service (IAS), expressing concern over the “future of India” in his resignation letter.
Senthil, a 2009 batch IAS officer, is currently serving as the Deputy Commissoner (DC) of Dakshina Kannada district. A native of Tamil Nadu, Senthil wrote in his letter that democracy was being compromised in an unprecedented manner.
“I have taken this decision as I feel that it is unethical for me to continue as a civil servant in the government with the fundamental building blocks of our diverse democracy being compromised in an unprecedented manner. I also feel strongly that the coming days will present extremely difficult challenges to the basic fabric of our nation and that I would be better off outside the IAS to continue with my work at making life better for all,” he wrote.
The resignation letter by Sasikanth Senthil.
Even though the bureaucrat claimed that he was resigning for personal reasons, he wrote: “It simply cannot be business as usual anymore”.
According to IAS circles, he sent his resignation via WhatsApp on Friday morning and a fellow IAS officer tried to persuade him to withdraw it. However, Senthil refused to take it back, saying he thought over the decision for six months.
The officer has earlier served in Shimoga, Raichur and other districts.
A few months ago, a 2011 batch IPS officer from Karnataka, K Annamalai, quit the Indian Police Service to serve society in a different way. He, too, was a native of Tamil Nadu.
The Karnataka chief minister’s office is yet to react to the development.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 12-year-old Saves Money by Putting Out Bins to Watch Ashes, Gets a Surprise Gift
- Chhichhore Movie Review: Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's Charming Campus Diaries
- Suhana Khan's Picture as a Fresher at New York University is Breaking the Internet
- Don't Ever Try Actor Vidyut Jammwal's #DesiWorkOut With a Full Gas Cylinder. It's Dangerous
- Has Bollywood Eliminated Homophobia a Year After the Section 377 Verdict?