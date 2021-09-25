'Democracy Has Delivered': PM Modi Traces India's Achievements in Housing, Climate Change, Vaccines at UNGA | Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday opened his address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) by saying that the strength of democracy in India can be seen through his journey as a young kid who helped his father at a railway station tea stall to delivering an UNGA address the fourth time as the prime minister of India.

Modi, in his speech, also praised the “tech-driven democracy” for achievements made by India.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi’s speech:

Stressing on the strength of democracy, Modi said, “Yes democracy can deliver, yes democracy has delivered. Today, India is looking at integrated development that is all-inclusive.”

PM Modi traced the advancements in India by stating that in the last seven years, 43 crore people got bank accounts and 36 crore people have been insured.

“We have made over 3 crore homes. The homeless have become home owners,” Modi said.

He said that the government is looking to provide piped water to 17 crore homes. “From mapping land to providing credit, we are providing people a chance to own homes.”

“When India grows the world grows…when India reforms the world transforms,” said Modi.

Talking about India’s vaccine development and administration, Modi said the CoWIN platform is offering digital support to administer one crore vaccines a day.

“India has already developed DNA vaccine that can be administered to people 12yr and above…we are in the process of developing a MRNA vaccine…we have also developed a nasal vaccine…we are providing vaccines to millions across the world,” said Modi.

He invited vaccine manufacturers to make vaccines in India.

Modi also touched upon measures made by the Indian government in tackling climate change. “You will be happy to see the advances made by India to tackle climate change,” he said, adding, “we are in the process of building the world’s largest green hydrogen hub”

On the situation in Afghanistan, Modi cautioned against some countries trying to use the war-torn country as a “political tool." “We have to ensure that Afghanistan is not used to propel terror. Some are trying to use the situation in Afghanistan as a tool for their own benefit," he said.

