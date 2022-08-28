Demolition Hit Walls of Nearby Society, No Harm to Buildings: Blaster Who Pressed Button to Explode Supertech Towers

The nine-year-old legal battle has come to an end with the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida at 2.30 pm on Sunday. However, the walls of nearby ATS Village were also hit but there was no harm to buildings of the society.

Chetan Dutta, the Indian blaster who pressed the button to demolish Supertech Twin Towers– Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) — in Sector 93A, said that the blast was successful and their plan was well executed.

“This blast took place at 2:30 pm and it was completely successful. Everything went well as per our plan. The blast also hit the wall of nearby ATS Village society and there was some damage. But there was no harm to building (in ATS Village society) as it was around 10-12 feet far from wall. The building (ATS village) is safe. The building collapsed in nine seconds. We have inspected the buildings,” he said.

“I was just 70 metres away from the building. The demolition was 100 per cent succesful. It took 9-10 seconds for the entire building to demolish. There were 10 people in my team, 7 foreign experts and 20-25 people from Edifice Engineering,” news agency ANI quoted Dutta as saying.

Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari also confirmed that wall of a nearby society, ATS has been damaged. “10 metres boundary wall of a nearby society, ATS has been damaged after being hit by the debris. No information of damage from anywhere other that this has been received,” she added.

The demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court in August 2021 after it found the construction of the buildings, namely Apex and Ceyane, violated the minimum distance norms. For the demolition that took just 9 seconds, about 3,700 kg of explosives, which were brought from Palwal (Haryana), was used. It was a mix of dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives.

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering carried out the demolition of the towers. It used the waterfall implosion method to bring down the buildings. This was estimated to leave behind a huge 80,000-85,000 tonnes of debris. Out of this, 50,000-55,000 tonnes will be used for filling at the demolition site and the remaining will be transported to specific places. Interestingly, the debris will take about three months to clear off.

Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari said that broadly, no damage has happened to nearby housing societies. “Only some bit of debris has come towards the road. We will get a better idea of the situation in an hour.”

Supertech on Sunday in a statement assured all its homebuyers that the order of the Supreme Court will not affect any other ongoing project and all other projects will continue, and it is committed to complete the construction and deliver the flats to the allottees as per the scheduled time, it said in the statement.

