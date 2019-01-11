English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Demonetisation Note Exchange Pretext Dupes Retired Government Officer, Haryana Singer Arrested
Shikha Raghav, who was evading in the case from last two years, was arrested in Haryana after a tip-off
Representative Image: A bank official counts cash deposited in the bank by a customer. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: A 27-year-old Haryana based woman stage singer was arrested for allegedly duping a retired government officer of Rs 60 lakh on the pretext of exchanging old currency notes during demonetisation in 2016, police said Thursday.
The accused woman identified as Shikha Raghav, a stage singer was declared as a proclaimed offender by a city court since she was evading arrest in the case from last two years, they said.
After receiving a tip-off about her location in Haryana, the accused was held on Wednesday and brought to Delhi the next day, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said.
However, no recovery has been made from the accused, the officer said.
Investigations revealed that Raghav used to perform stage shows in several religious and other programmes in Delhi and adjoining states, Prasad added.
In 2016, the accused and her friend Pawan participated in a Ramlila in North Delhi where she came in contact with an organiser of the event who was a retired paramilitary officer, the DCP said.
During demonetisation, the accused Raghav and Pawan had allegedly assured the retired officer and his family members that they can get the old notes exchanged with new ones, she said. On that pretext, the accused duo took the money from them and fled, the officer added.
Following a complaint filed by the retired officer, a case was registered at Roop Nagar police station and an investigation was taken up, the officer said. Subsequently, Pawan was arrested while Raghav was absconding, police said.
The accused woman identified as Shikha Raghav, a stage singer was declared as a proclaimed offender by a city court since she was evading arrest in the case from last two years, they said.
After receiving a tip-off about her location in Haryana, the accused was held on Wednesday and brought to Delhi the next day, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said.
However, no recovery has been made from the accused, the officer said.
Investigations revealed that Raghav used to perform stage shows in several religious and other programmes in Delhi and adjoining states, Prasad added.
In 2016, the accused and her friend Pawan participated in a Ramlila in North Delhi where she came in contact with an organiser of the event who was a retired paramilitary officer, the DCP said.
During demonetisation, the accused Raghav and Pawan had allegedly assured the retired officer and his family members that they can get the old notes exchanged with new ones, she said. On that pretext, the accused duo took the money from them and fled, the officer added.
Following a complaint filed by the retired officer, a case was registered at Roop Nagar police station and an investigation was taken up, the officer said. Subsequently, Pawan was arrested while Raghav was absconding, police said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame
- Google Responds to Irate Pixel Customer Who Put up Anti-Google Posters Around Delhi
- Roger Federer Names Wimbledon as Potential Future Farewell Venue
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results