Demonetisation Note Exchange Pretext Dupes Retired Government Officer, Haryana Singer Arrested

: A 27-year-old Haryana based woman stage singer was arrested for allegedly duping a retired government officer of Rs 60 lakh on the pretext of exchanging old currency notes during demonetisation in 2016, police said Thursday.The accused woman identified as Shikha Raghav, a stage singer was declared as a proclaimed offender by a city court since she was evading arrest in the case from last two years, they said.After receiving a tip-off about her location in Haryana, the accused was held on Wednesday and brought to Delhi the next day, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said.However, no recovery has been made from the accused, the officer said.Investigations revealed that Raghav used to perform stage shows in several religious and other programmes in Delhi and adjoining states, Prasad added.In 2016, the accused and her friend Pawan participated in a Ramlila in North Delhi where she came in contact with an organiser of the event who was a retired paramilitary officer, the DCP said.During demonetisation, the accused Raghav and Pawan had allegedly assured the retired officer and his family members that they can get the old notes exchanged with new ones, she said. On that pretext, the accused duo took the money from them and fled, the officer added.Following a complaint filed by the retired officer, a case was registered at Roop Nagar police station and an investigation was taken up, the officer said. Subsequently, Pawan was arrested while Raghav was absconding, police said.