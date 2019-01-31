LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019

  • 1.
    Jind Haryana (Assembly)
    BJP Leading
  • 2.
    Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)
    INC Won
»
1-min read

Demonstrations Held Across Manipur Against Citizenship Bill After 66 Organisations Call For 24-Hour Strike

The strike was called from Wednesday midnight by the recently-formed Manipur People Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (MPACAB), with representation from 66 organisations.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Demonstrations Held Across Manipur Against Citizenship Bill After 66 Organisations Call For 24-Hour Strike
Representative photo of protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 (Image: PTI)
Imphal (WB): Normal life was hit in several parts of Manipur on Thursday following a 24-hour general strike called by a conglomerate of 66 organisations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Demonstrations are being held at various place in state capital Imphal, and Thoubal and Lilong towns in Thoubal district and the headquarter towns of districts such as Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, the officials said.

The strike was called from Wednesday midnight by the recently-formed Manipur People Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (MPACAB), with representation from 66 organisations.

The grouping has demanded the withdrawal of the Bill.

Educational institutes and commercial establishments remained closed in many districts, while vehicles were off the road, officials said Thursday.

Security personnel were deployed across the state, they said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim nationals from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India.

The Bill has triggered protests across the North Eastern region.

The 66 organisations of the MPACAB include All Manipur United Club Organisation (AMUCO), United Committee Manipur (UCM), Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) and Manipur Muslim Welfare Organisation.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday had appealed to the people not to panic over the Bill.

"The apprehensions of the people need to be removed first and the Centre will be urged not to let the bill impact
the state," he had said.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram