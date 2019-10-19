Dengue Menace: 24 Fresh Positive Cases Reported from Lucknow

Lucknow is still reeling under dengue fever with 24 positive cases reported on Friday. Of the 24 patients registered, 17 are men, seven are women and there is one four-year-old boy from Saadatganj.

The recent number has surged the city’s dengue tally to 528 since July and 575 since January, The Times of India reported.

Four patients are critical including two women aged 37 and 30 from Alambagh and Vishal Khand. The 37-year-old is undergoing treatment at civil hospital, while the other is admitted to a private hospital in Gomtinagar.

Two other patients are men aged 20 and 25 from Mohanlalganj and Haroni. They are being treated at KGMU and a private hospital on Kanpur Road. The remaining patients are recuperating at home as per the report.

Cases were registered from Takrohi, Kurmancahal Nagar, Gomtinagar, Vinamra Khand, Chinhat, Indiranagar, Shardanagar, Saadatganj, Ghazipur, Triveninagar, Chaupatiyan, Sushant Golf City on Sultanpur Road, Rajini Khand, Tikait Rai Talab, Ravi Khand and Ruchi Khand. The health department carried out fogging and awareness drives in the affected areas.

Under the ‘fight the bite’ campaign conducted by the health department, 30 out of 1,575 spots checked in the city were found conducive of breeding dengue mosquitoes. These spots were found in Sector 11 of Indiranagar, Takrohi, Krishna Nagar, Vardan Khand, Virat Khand, Vibhav Khand, Alambagh, Telibagh, Salehnagar, Alinagar, and Malviya Nagar.

