Affluent Housing Complexes in Goa Turn Hotbeds for Dengue After Incessant Rains
According to a health official, some of the housing complexes in the upscale parts of the Goa were also found to be filled with dengue mosquitoes, breeding in dumped waste.
Image for representation
Closer inspection of areas in and around Panaji by health officials have revealed a number of mosquito-breeding sites, even in the more affluent sections of the state capital, reported TOI. Notably, the mosquito-borne disease, dengue, has become rampant across the state following incessant rains.
According to the report, dengue mosquitoes were found breeding in the most unlikely of places, like plastic chairs, flower pots and plates under them. They were even found in water fountains and fish tanks. Notably dengue is only one of the many monsoon diseases plaguing the country following the rains, along with malaria and chikungunya.
At least 22 cases of suspected dengue were reported in Panaji till Monday, most being from areas in Miramar and Tonca.
According to a health official, some of the housing complexes in the upscale parts of the state were also found to be filled with dengue mosquitoes, breeding in dumped waste.
Speaking about the prevalence of the mosquito-borne disease, deputy director in charge of the national vector borne disease control programme, Dr Anant Palekar told TOI that they will not be able to contain dengue without people’s cooperation.
He further added that they are receiving two to three cases of suspected dengue every day. The health official however, added that they have not come across any outbreak of the disease.
"In most cases, we found dengue mosquitoes thriving in flower plots, water fountains, water stored in bottles and containers," Palekar added.
The health official revealed that at one place in Panaji, they found Aedes aegypti mosquitoes breeding in chairs left in the garden.
According to Palekar, in all cases, health workers assigned to the area immediately destroyed the breeding source.
According to Palekar, one of the reasons for the dengue cases seen in Panaji was the week long water scarcity witnessed in the city, which led people to store water in every possible container, facilitating the breeding of Aedes aegupti, since the mosquito breeds in clean water.
Notably, the directorate of health services conducted fogging at the Cujira school complex on Monday as well as in Merces, the TOI report revealed.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ravi Shastri Visits Bob Marley Museum With Coaching Staff
- Saaho Box Office: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film to Break Avengers Endgame Opening Day Record
- Inshallah Gets Shelved But Internet Can't Stop Speculating About Shah Rukh Replacing Salman
- Not the Correct Choice of Words: Nick Kyrgios Clarifies his Comment on ATP Being Corrupt
- Spider-Man May Return to Marvel As Disney and Sony Try to Reach New Agreement