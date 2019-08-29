Bengal Health Department, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Meet to Chalk Out Anti-dengue Plan

On Tuesday, a meeting was held between West Bengal Health Department and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the Poura Bhavan in Salt Lake to chalk out a plan to prevent mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya, reported Millenium Post.

Ajay Chakraborty, the Director of Health Services (DHS), along with other senior officials of the state Health department met with Mayor Krishna Chakraborty and other officials of BMC to discuss the vector-borne diseases.

According to the Millenium Post report, during the meeting, BMC officials handed over a map to health officials where details of previous year's dengue history of the area were mentioned.

Notably, the areas which were most affected by dengue were marked on the map. BMC authority also placed their plans to prevent dengue and other vector-borne diseases during the meeting. According to Mayor Krishna Chakraborty, two things were discussed in the meeting and these were prevention and precaution, reported Millenium Post.

Speaking about it to the publication, the Mayor said that they have placed their plan before the state Health Department officials and they are taking precautionary steps to stop the spread of the vector-borne diseases. Chakraborty further added that their team has been instructed to make people aware of not storing water in open area and not throwing garbage which can hold rainwater and become potential breeding grounds for the dengue mosquito.

Notably, the number of dengue cases in Kolkata shot up tremendously following heavy rains and according to an August report by Times of India, there have been 300 hundred dengue cases in Kolkata, with Behala being the worst hit. The report further added that dengue menace has started affecting the residents of Salt Lake and Rajarhat under the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, where 18 people had died of the disease in the last two years.

The TOI report further revealed that 50 persons were tested positive for dengue between January 1 and July 31 this year in Salt lake and Rajarhat and though no death was reported, residents are gripped with the fear of a dengue outbreak.

