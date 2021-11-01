Dengue Back to Haunt Delhi as Cases Rise, Hospitals Asked to Use Beds Reserved for Covid Patients

The Delhi government has directed hospitals that a third of their beds, which were earlier reserved for Covid-19 patients, can now be used for patients suffering from dengue, malaria and Chikungunya. The government had reduced the number of beds reserved for Covid patients in private hospitals from 30 percent to 10 percent.

The decision has been taken in the view of declining cases of coronavirus and the rise in the cases of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya in Delhi, Times of India quoted a statement of Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | 19 Lakh Yet to Receive 1st Dose in Delhi; More Beds Cleared as Capital Gears Up to Battle Dengue

Jain said the Delhi government took the decision so that there are enough beds in hospitals to fight dengue. “The number of Covid patients in Delhi has remained very less. In view of this, the Delhi government has decided that a third of the reserved beds for Covid patients will now be used for dengue, malaria and chikungunya,” the state health minister said.

These beds will be completely separated from those of the Covid-19 patients and the staff here will also be separate so that there is no possibility of transmission of infection, the minister said.

“The Delhi government is fully prepared to prevent the spread of dengue and all preparations for the treatment of the vector-borne disease have been made in all the hospitals," he said.

He said that the ’10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign being run by the Delhi government has been effective in preventing dengue.

The health department has issued instructions to medical directors and medical superintendents of Delhi government to use one-thirds of the beds reserved for Covid patients, if necessary, for the treatment of people suffering from dengue, malaria and chikungunya, including ICU beds.

Satyendar Jain also said that Delhi government is working ahead on every front, including spreading awareness, preventing the spread of dengue and increasing the number of beds in hospitals.

Vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria have been made as notifiable diseases under the Epidemic Diseases Act, according to an official notification. The notification makes it compulsory for all hospitals to provide information to the government about any such case that they receive.

