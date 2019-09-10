Take the pledge to vote

Dengue Cases Dip in Hyderabad, Situation to be Better Soon, Says KTR

KT Rama Rao asked officials to take the fight against mosquito-borne diseases as a challenge. He added that a website by the health department has been started and private hospitals will have access to it.

Trending Desk

September 10, 2019
Amid reports of dengue menace in Hyderabad, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday, September 9, said that the dengue cases in the city are decreasing and that the government will soon be rolling out action plan to fight against the vector-borne disease.

Dengue, malaria, zika virus, chikungunya and other mosquito-borne diseases are most prevalent during monsoon and are spread by bite of infected mosquitoes. The mosquitoes spreading these diseases breed in stagnant water and it is of utmost importance that people should avoid the accumulation of water in the vicinity. One should also keep the surroundings clean and throw away old tyres, coconut shells.

Addressing his debut meeting as MAUD minister at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation head officer, KT Rama Rao asked officials to take the fight against mosquito-borne diseases as a challenge.

The MAUD minister said that a website by the health department has been started and private hospitals will have access to it.

“I was worried the other day, my daughter was sneezing. I panicked and thought it was swine flu or something,” a TOI report quoted KT Rama Rao saying during the review.

The initial symptoms of dengue are much like the flu which intensified to fever, joint and muscle pain, swollen eyes, rash, nausea, vomiting among others.

“One thing is for sure the dengue cases in the city are decreasing; the number of cases will further dip in coming days. A website by health department has also been started, which private hospitals have access to,” KTR said, saying that people should also take care of their surroundings.

The minister said that a proposal is being worked up to increase the number of Basti Dawakahanas which will require approval by the state cabinet. “We want to give 1,000 km of road as annual maintenance, a decision has yet to be taken,” KT Rama Rao added.

