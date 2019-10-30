Dengue Cases Drop in Goa's Margao; City Still Under Alert: Health Officer

The city of Margao in Goa, which saw a considerable spike in the cases of dengue, is now witnessing a reduction in the number of cases. The Urban Health Centre observed this change in the number of dengue cases being registered there.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in all regions. World Health Organisation says that dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus. This mosquito also transmits chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika infection. Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature and unplanned rapid urbanization.

According to a report by the Navhind Times, couple of weeks back, the health centre was recording as many as 30 cases of dengue on a daily basis. However, with drop in temperature since the last week, the number has come down to around 10 cases a day.

Speaking to the daily, the UHC health officer from Margao, Anju Kharangate said that their efforts to contain the cases of the mosquito-borne disease would continue and added that last week they received only nine or ten cases.

The officer further revealed that apart from the fogging and door-to-door activities, the help they received from the municipality and Collector is also the reason they could see the fall in the cases.

Kharangate further said that the in accordance to the department’s efforts to control the mosquito borne menace, surveillance for breeding sites of mosquitoes and close monitoring of dengue cases will continue. As per the report by the daily, the Health Centre had adopted measures to curb dengue and malaria as early as in May 2019.

Nonetheless, since dengue is a monsoonal disease, the incidence of the viral infection had increased massively in the months of September and early October, with approximately 30 cases being reported every day.

