Dengue Cases Have Come Down Considerably, Says Bengaluru Municipal Corporation

Bengaluru: Karnataka has seen over 9000 dengue cases registered till August this year and more than half of these case have been reported from capital city Bengaluru. According to data from the Health and family welfare services, as of 29th August, the total number of positive cases in the city stands at 5,832.

The increasing number of cases has kept the health department at the municipality on edge, forcing them to conduct door-to-door awareness campaigns as well as larva reduction programs across the city.

The month of August alone has seen over 1500 cases registered in various private and government hospitals in Bengaluru. 480 cases were registered in the week of 19th August to 26th August.

However, the number of new cases are seeing a downward trend wherein the 1st week of August, 618 cases were registered and has dropped considerably to the 481 cases in the last week of August.

Data shared by BBMP shows that July which saw 2563 confirmed cases was the highest in 2019. That number has dropped to 1105 in the month of August.

"The situation is alarming but not unprecedented, in 2017 we had witnessed a similar situation. This time too, the measures we have taken are working out. By month-end we will have a clearer picture of the drop in number of cases", Dr B Vijendra, Chief Health Officer, BBMP said.

