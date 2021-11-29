Dengue Cases in Delhi This Year Mounts to Over 8,200; More Than 6,700 in Nov Alone: Civic Body

Dengue cases in Delhi this season has jumped to over 8,200, with more than 6,700 of those being recorded in November alone, according to a civic report released on Monday. On November 17, the city had recorded a total of 5,277 dengue cases, making it the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015.

The number of cases had mounted 7,128 on November 22. Nearly 1,148 fresh cased have been logged in the last one week, however, no fresh fatality due to dengue has been reported.

According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 8,276 dengue cases have been recorded this season till November 27. In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were — 4431 (2016), 4726 (2017), 2798 (2018), 2036 (2019) and 1072 (2020), the report said.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, when the number of dengue cases reported has crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996. The total number of cases this year till November 6 had stood at 2,708 and the official death toll due to dengue was then nine.

A three-year-old girl, a minor boy are among the nine persons who have succumbed to dengue recently. A 63 year-old man, a resident of Rohini, had also died due to dengue. In September, 217 cases were logged, the highest count for the month in three years.

This is also the highest number of fatalities due to dengue recorded in a year in the city since 2017, when the officially reported death count was 10. The number of deaths due to dengue in years preceding to 2020, had stood at — 2 (in 2019); 4 (2018); 10 (2017); and 10 (2016), according to the official tally maintained by the SDMC.

The number of cases reported for the January 1-November 27 period in the previous five years were — 950 (in 2020); 1,786 (2019); 2,657 (in 2018); 4,645 (2017) and 4,200 (2016) as per the report. A total of 1,072 cases and one death, were logged in the entire year in 2020, according to the report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the nodal agency for tabulating data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

The 6,739 cases reported in November, is by far the highest number of cases recorded in a month this year. It is also the highest count for this month, in at least six years. The month-wise distribution of dengue cases in 2021 stands as — January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), June (7), July (16) and August (72), the report said.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

According to the civic report, 167 cases of malaria and 89 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till November 27 this year in Delhi. No fresh cases of malaria or chikungunya have been recorded in the last one week. Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19. Amid the spike in cases of dengue, the three civic bodies have intensified their fogging and spraying drives.

