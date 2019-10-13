Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Dengue Cases Rise in Jammu, 217 Tested Positive Since January This Year

The Health Department has initiated a large scale awareness campaign where people are being made aware of the health hazards they can face due to stagnant water.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 13, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dengue Cases Rise in Jammu, 217 Tested Positive Since January This Year
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.

At least 217 people have been tested positive for dengue so far this year. Last year, the total number of cases stood at 214 cases.

According to the Health Department of Jammu, the number exclusive of the patients undergoing treatment outside state hospitals in Punjab, Ludhiana and Delhi, The Tribune reported.

“As many as 1,094 samples were tested of which at least 217 patients were found positive. Last year, only 214 cases of dengue were reported in the region,” a Health department official said.

The report said that there were no positive cases of dengue in the Jammu region but the disease spread by female mosquito Aedes aegypti started to spread after September 2 when about 15 General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) personnel were admitted to Samba Hospital over suspicion of having dengue.

A majority of cases came to light in September when over 130 cases were found positive and Health department is taking all the necessary measures to prevent the spread of dengue in Jammu, the report added.

The Health Department has initiated a large scale awareness campaign where people are being made aware of the health hazards they can face due to stagnant water.

Meanwhile, the Governor’s administration has pulled up the Health Department for the increase in dengue cases in the region and directed officials to take immediate corrective measures to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram