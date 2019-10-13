Dengue Cases Rise in Jammu, 217 Tested Positive Since January This Year

At least 217 people have been tested positive for dengue so far this year. Last year, the total number of cases stood at 214 cases.

According to the Health Department of Jammu, the number exclusive of the patients undergoing treatment outside state hospitals in Punjab, Ludhiana and Delhi, The Tribune reported.

“As many as 1,094 samples were tested of which at least 217 patients were found positive. Last year, only 214 cases of dengue were reported in the region,” a Health department official said.

The report said that there were no positive cases of dengue in the Jammu region but the disease spread by female mosquito Aedes aegypti started to spread after September 2 when about 15 General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) personnel were admitted to Samba Hospital over suspicion of having dengue.

A majority of cases came to light in September when over 130 cases were found positive and Health department is taking all the necessary measures to prevent the spread of dengue in Jammu, the report added.

The Health Department has initiated a large scale awareness campaign where people are being made aware of the health hazards they can face due to stagnant water.

Meanwhile, the Governor’s administration has pulled up the Health Department for the increase in dengue cases in the region and directed officials to take immediate corrective measures to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

