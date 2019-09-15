Dengue Cases Should Not be Declared Based on Routine Blood Tests: Telangana Health Minister
Amid allegations of spread of dengue and seasonal diseases by opposition Congress and BJP, Rajender has been visiting government hospitals at various places in the state for the last few days as part of efforts to deal with the situation.
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Friday said dengue positive cases should be declared only after following necessary blood test protocols and through the District Medical and Health Officers.
He said private nursing homes were declaring dengue cases based on routine blood tests and it should not be done.
"The declaration of dengue or any other viral fever should be through DM&HO (District Medical and Health Officer), through release of bulletin," he told reporters in Karimnagar.
Amid allegations of spread of dengue and seasonal diseases by opposition Congress and BJP, Rajender has been visiting government hospitals at various places in the state for the last few days as part of efforts to deal with the situation.
He had said on Tuesday last that the state health department was focussed on taking preventive measures and also providing effective medical care to patients in the wake of spread of viral fevers in the state.
The state government has drawn flak in recent days with opposition Congress and BJP holding it responsible for the alleged spread of dengue and other seasonal diseases.
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka, state BJP president K Laxman and other opposition leaders had visited the government hospitals in the state to meet patients suffering from seasonal ailments.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Everyone's Called it 'Rumour', but the Internet Still Wants to Know 'Is MS Dhoni Retiring?'
- 2020 Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup to be Held in India from November 2-21
- The Largest Flying Dinosaur Was the Size of a Plane, Find Scientists
- Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws