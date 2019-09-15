Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Dengue Cases Should Not be Declared Based on Routine Blood Tests: Telangana Health Minister

Amid allegations of spread of dengue and seasonal diseases by opposition Congress and BJP, Rajender has been visiting government hospitals at various places in the state for the last few days as part of efforts to deal with the situation.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2019, 10:57 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dengue Cases Should Not be Declared Based on Routine Blood Tests: Telangana Health Minister
Image for representation.
Loading...

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Friday said dengue positive cases should be declared only after following necessary blood test protocols and through the District Medical and Health Officers.

He said private nursing homes were declaring dengue cases based on routine blood tests and it should not be done.

"The declaration of dengue or any other viral fever should be through DM&HO (District Medical and Health Officer), through release of bulletin," he told reporters in Karimnagar.

Amid allegations of spread of dengue and seasonal diseases by opposition Congress and BJP, Rajender has been visiting government hospitals at various places in the state for the last few days as part of efforts to deal with the situation.

He had said on Tuesday last that the state health department was focussed on taking preventive measures and also providing effective medical care to patients in the wake of spread of viral fevers in the state.

The state government has drawn flak in recent days with opposition Congress and BJP holding it responsible for the alleged spread of dengue and other seasonal diseases.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka, state BJP president K Laxman and other opposition leaders had visited the government hospitals in the state to meet patients suffering from seasonal ailments.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram