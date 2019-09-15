Dengue Cases Should Not be Declared Based on Routine Blood Tests: Telangana Health Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Friday said dengue positive cases should be declared only after following necessary blood test protocols and through the District Medical and Health Officers.

He said private nursing homes were declaring dengue cases based on routine blood tests and it should not be done.

"The declaration of dengue or any other viral fever should be through DM&HO (District Medical and Health Officer), through release of bulletin," he told reporters in Karimnagar.

Amid allegations of spread of dengue and seasonal diseases by opposition Congress and BJP, Rajender has been visiting government hospitals at various places in the state for the last few days as part of efforts to deal with the situation.

He had said on Tuesday last that the state health department was focussed on taking preventive measures and also providing effective medical care to patients in the wake of spread of viral fevers in the state.

The state government has drawn flak in recent days with opposition Congress and BJP holding it responsible for the alleged spread of dengue and other seasonal diseases.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka, state BJP president K Laxman and other opposition leaders had visited the government hospitals in the state to meet patients suffering from seasonal ailments.

