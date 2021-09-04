Dengue Cases Spike in UP’s Firozabad, Centre Sends Experts

Over 50 people, including 40 children, have died due to Dengue fever in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. As the situation is worsening the Centre has sent a team of experts associated with National Centre for Disease Control and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme to Firozabad, on September 1, to bring the spiraling cases under control.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has clearly instructed the district administration to use the beds reserved for Covid-19 patients for those who are suffering from viral fever.

The central team visiting Firozabad will submit its detailed report to Union Health Ministry on September 6. Around 200 samples have been tested so far from Firozabad and neighbouring areas. Out of this over 100 tested positive for Dengue. In some samples cases of bacteria generated Scrub Typhus have also been found. This disease infects due to the bite of mite found in bushes. The team of NCDC has an Entomologist who studies vector borne disease or infections caused by insects.

The new Chief Medical Officer posted in Firozabad, Dinesh Kumar Premi, has confirmed the death of 50 people due to dengue and viral fever whereas the unofficial estimate for death toll is said to be 65. Premi said that one are of the city municipal corporation and Nau block of the district were found affected. According to Premi, 36 camps have been put up in Firozabad and 3719 people, including viral fever patients, are getting treatment in hospitals. CM Yogi too has instructed the officers to make all necessary arrangements for the patients.

There should not be any shortage of medicines and medical equipment. Yogi has given the responsibility to the Secretary General of Medical Education, Alok Kumar, to make all the arrangements for the patients of Agra and Firozabad.

