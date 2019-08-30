Hyderabad-Karnataka Region Faces Sudden Outbreak of Dengue, Chikungunya as Bhima River Floods Krishna Basin

Following the flooding of Krishna and Bhima rivers in Yadgir districts, an outbreak of dengue and chikungunya has been reported in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, reported UNI. Notably, incessant rains have seen a spike in monsoon diseases and mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria across the country.

According to Yadgir District Health and family welfare officer MS Patil, the region has recorded 1,521 suspected cases of dengue fever and 912 cases of suspected Chikungunya and the affected are getting treatment at various hospitals in the districts. According to the reports, the doctors at government hospitals suspect that there is a chance that the numbers of cases may further increase.

Speaking about the same to UNI, DHO Dr Patil revealed that members of his department were visiting the flood-affected areas and have created awareness about the outbreak of dengue, chikungunya, gastroenteritis, typhoid and other epidemics, adding that maximum precautionary measures are being undertaken to control the epidemics in case such incidents see a spike. He further added that while the outbreak of epidemics is witnessed 15-20 days after the flood water recedes during monsoon, they have requested people to drink pre-boiled water since the disease can be caused by contaminated water.

Notably, according to a report in The Deccan Herald, so far, 9374 cases of dengue have been reported in Karnataka, with Bengaluru alone accounting for 5,832 of those cases. Two deaths too have been reported from the Bengaluru Urban district that has reported 47 positive cases.

Dr Mahmood Shariff, a researcher at National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme, revealed to The Deccan Herald, that poor management due to manpower crunch is one of the main reasons for the high incidence.

A 35-year-old patient who was admitted to St Johns Hospital in Bengaluru died of dengue on July 26 and in yet another case from Bengaluru Urban district, a 37-year-old woman from Vibhutipara complained of fever and other typical dengue symptoms since July 24 died on July 30.

