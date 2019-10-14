Dengue Claims Life of 22-year-old Man in Lucknow; 450 Test Positive in 3 Months

The dengue fever cases have been on a constant rise in several parts of India, especially as they faced incessant rains. Recently, the city of Lucknow reported a new dengue death on Friday.

Aman Singh, a 22-year-old man from Lucknow, who was undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, succumbed to the deadly mosquito-borne disease on last Friday, Indian Express reported.

With the latest dengue death, the total number of deaths caused to dengue fever in Uttar Pradesh has reached two in the past three months. So far, more than 2,200 cases have been tested positive for dengue in this year, with more than 450 such patients tested positive in the city of Lucknow.

Vikas Singhal, Joint Director, vector-borne diseases in Lucknow, told The Indian Express, “So far at least 2,268 patients have been reported positive in dengue test in the state so far and two among them died. Most of these cases have been reported since July during the monsoon and post-monsoon season. The reason behind the increase is water-logging and favourable conditions for mosquitoes. The most affected districts are Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Saharanpur and Meerut. However, the numbers this year are around 10-20 percent lesser than last year.”

He also added, “As part of preventive action, we have asked Nagar Nigam teams to visit places with a possibility of mosquito larvae and remove water. We have reserved beds at every major hospital and every district for dengue patients. Several doctors, physicians and emergency medical officers have been given training in quick, timely and effective treatment of dengue and patient management. The steps are important as given the present weather; the dengue problem might stay a little while.”

As per data provided by Lucknow vector-borne disease control unit chairman K P Tripathi, out of the total number of dengue cases in the state, 452 belonged to the city of Lucknow alone. Suprisingly, around 400 of these cases have been reported in the three months or so.

