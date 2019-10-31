Dengue Count Reach 331 in Jammu and Kashmir with 68 New Cases

With 68 confirmed dengue cases reported in the last 11 days, the total number of patients hit by dengue has reached 331.

A health department official said that till date 1,516 patients tested for the mosquito-borne disease. Out of them, 331 have been found positive of having dengue, Daily Excelsior reported.

The health department official asserted that there is no need to panic as necessary measures are in place to deal with the vector-borne diseases.

He added that with 131 cases, Jammu district accounted for the maximum number of dengue cases. This was followed by Samba with 86 dengue cases, Kathua with 50 cases and Rajouri 24 cases. He further added that seven cases were reported from Udhampur, four from Doda and three each from Poonch, Ramban and Kishtwar. The official also informed that one case had been reported from the Reasi district.

Further, the official said that only four cases were reported from Kashmir valley while the status of 13 patients is not known. Furthermore, two cases were from outside the State.

The health department official, however, added, according to the report that the downward trend in dengue cases has already started and the threat of the mosquito-borne disease will be over by next week.

The report cited the official as having said that a campaign has been started by them to educate people about the measures they need to undertake to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

The Jammu Municipal Corporation has once again started fogging to combat mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, the report stated.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.