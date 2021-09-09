Dengue: D2 Strain Found in UP Samples, Can Cause Fatal Haemorrhage, ICMR Says

Majority of deaths in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh happened due to dengue fever caused by D2 strain, said Dr Balram Bhargava, director-general, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). During a media briefing by the ministry of health and welfare on Thursday, he said dengue fever had been detected in samples from Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Bhargava said, “Deaths in UP’s Firozabad and Mathura, and even Agra now, have been clearly found to be caused by dengue. The D2 strain has been found in samples, which can cause haemorrhaging that could be fatal.”

Dr Bhargava also urged people to take precautions against mosquitoes and to follow measures that can prevent breeding of mosquitoes. He said, “It’s necessary to take precautions. Don’t let mosquitoes breed, avoid water stagnation. Monsoon is a time when we see most dengue cases.”

What is the D2 strain?

According to experts, the dengue virus serotype-2 (DENV-2 or D2) is known to be the most virulent strain and can cause severity in disease. The virus comprises four antigenically distinct groups designated as serotypes D1 to 4. Dengue haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome that can cause fatality is more associated with D2 than with the other serotypes.

According to reports, Firozabad has recorded a high number of dengue and viral fever cases with 409 patients and no deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 55 people suffering from dengue and viral fever have died in UP’s Firozabad Medical College and different government hospitals to date.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here