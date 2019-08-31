Kejriwal's Claim of 80 Percent Drop in Dengue Cases in Delhi Fallacious, Says BJP's Vijender Gupta
Gupta said Chief Minister Kejriwal is 'politicising' the sensitive public health issue and taking false credit for decline in dengue, with an eye on the Assembly elections, due early next year.
File image of BJP leader Vijender Gupta.
New Delhi: Days after Chief Minister Arvind Minister said that Delhi saw an 80 percent decline in registered dengue cases between 2015 and 2018, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta termed the CM’s claim "fallacious" and accused him of "politicising" the sensitive public health issue.
Gupta said Chief Minister Kejriwal is "politicising" the sensitive public health issue and taking false credit for decline in dengue, with an eye on the Assembly elections, due early next year.
"It is fallacious to claim that 15,867 cases in 2015 came down to 2,798 in 2018. The truth is that his (Kejriwal) regime during 2015-18 recorded 27,822 cases. During the corresponding period of 2011-14, the dengue cases were far less at 9,793. Thus dengue cases recorded a growth of 284 percent," he said.
On Wednesday, Kejriwal held a press conference and announced a special campaign against dengue that will involve wide participation of people in preventing spread of mosquito-borne diseases. At the presser, the CM had said that Delhi witnessed 80 percent decline in dengue cases in four years.
"In 2015 — the first year of our government — 15,867 cases were reported, but in 2018 it was reduced to 2,798. Within these years Delhi witnessed 80 per cent decrease in the cases of dengue," he had said.
The campaign, under the name ''10 Hafte, 10 Baje 10 minute'', aims at ensuring that water doesn''t remain stagnant at people’s houses or in their neighbourhoods to check breeding of mosquitoes that carry dengue virus.
