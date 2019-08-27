Famous Dehradun-based Dental Surgeon Loses His Life to Dengue

A famed dental surgeon based in Dehradun passed away due to Dengue. Dr Ashwini Dobhal, died on Monday, August 26, 2019, after suffering from Dengue for a long time. As per reports, the dental surgeon was admitted in a leading private hospital in the city on August 22 after he complained of high fever. The tests later revealed the high fever to be dengue. 4 days after his admission to the hospital, the dentist succumbed to the disease on Monday.

While the death of the surgeon due to dengue has left the health department in shock, as many as 21 new cases of dengue were reported in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand on Monday.

While Dr Dobhal was suffering from dengue at the time of his death, the district health department has said that the exact reason of the death of Dr Dobhal would be done after the death audit. When Pioneer contacted Dr Prem Narayan, the physician who was treating Dr Dobhal, he revealed that suffering from dengue had affected the vital organs of Dr Dobhal. The patient’s condition deteriorated when internal bleeding started.

Meanwhile, a large number of people from different walks of life came to the city to attend the funeral of Dr Dobhal.

The city of Dehradun’s fate in treating Dengue stays hanging. With the death of Dr Dobhal and registration of 21 new dengue cases, a total of 580 people have been reported to be affected by dengue in Dehradun so far.

Subhash Joshi, the district vector-borne diseases officer, said that the blood sample of Dr Dobhal was taken for Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) on Monday. The ELISA test is known to be the confirmatory test of dengue. He added that the exact reason of death of Dr Dobhal would be known after the death audit.

On the other hand, the state health department has started doing death audit of all the patients who died due to dengue. In the death audit, the doctors are keeping their focus on the case history of the deceased thoroughly. To add to it, Joshi, the district vector-borne diseases officer, also said the teams of health department and Municipal Corporation of Dehradun (MCD) are visiting the affected areas. The officers are conducting activities like fogging and spread of insecticides in addition to spreading awareness on preventive measures to be adopted for the disease.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.