Dengue Fear Grips Villagers in Mewat After 3 Kids Dead

Villagers living in Bishru village at Haryana’s Mewat are gripped with the fear of dengue after the death of three children due to Dengue in the last few days and over a dozen admitted in private hospitals for treatment.

According to reports, three children died due to Dengue at Bishru village in Mewat district after being infected with the disease and at least a dozen of children are being treated in private hospitals at Palwal, Faridabad and Alwar.

Villagers of Bishru village have accused the state health department of not taking any steps to curb spread of Dengue in the village even after informing them about the recent deaths.

A villager Yunus said, “A few days back my son Aftab complained of high fever. Irrespective of treatment, when his health did not improve we got him admitted at SHKM Government Medical College in Nalhar. He died during treatment at the hospital.”

Another villager Aakil, who lost his two-years-daughter said, “My daughter too complained of high fever. The doctors said that she is suffering from Dengue and her platelets are decreasing. She could not recover from the disease.”

As per reports and villagers, at least a dozen of children are suffering from the deadly disease. A villager, who identified himself as Jasim, said, the village head has informed the health department about the ground situation. He too claimed that the local authorities aren’t doing enough. “If the health officials and the district administration ignore our grievances then the death toll due to dengue may rise in the village,” added Jasim.

The Haryana Health Department Director Dr. DN Bagdi on Saturday directed that a team be sent to the village and check the condition of all children. The medical officer has also been instructed the local authorities to make people aware of how to stop the spread of dengue.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.