Dengue Fever Outbreak Fears Rock Bihar as Flood Water Begins to Recede

Amid fear of the spread of dengue, the Health Department in Bihar is preparing to take up all preventive measures in Patna and across the state.

Following the floods, Patna has registered almost 250 dengue cases alone since September 27. This is in comparison to 409 cases registered between January 1 and September 27, The Times of India reported.

Flooding has affected 1,400 villages across fifteen districts and 73 deaths have been reported.

As of October 5, Bihar has reported 980 dengue cases and 88 chikungunya cases. Notably, according to reports, Patna accounts for the majority of cases of both mosquito-borne diseases with 640 of the state’s dengue cases and 74 of its chikungunya cases coming from the capital.

The dengue fever outbreak has prompted a response from the state health department to tackle the diseases, more so, since both dengue and chikungunya are in-season.

Principal secretary of health, Sanjay Kumar said that even if there is no waterlogging, the cases of dengue and chikungunya will be high during this time of the year.

Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi added that those affected by the flood were rescued with the help of boats and provided relief and now they are focusing on preventing the outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

He further revealed that 75 teams have been constituted to spray bleaching powder and anti-larval material in Patna to combat the mosquito-borne diseases.

Furthermore, fogging -- the procedure, in which insecticide is mixed with water droplets and emitted by a machine, is also taking place in affected areas. Medical have been designated as ‘sentinel sites’ for treatment of dengue fever; and free medical camps and medic teams have been established for the treatment of dengue, chikungunya, diarrhoea, lung conditions, and skin diseases.

Ravi added that doctors are carrying necessary equipment and drugs to deal with emergencies related to the mosquito-borne diseases.

